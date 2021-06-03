Shooting death of Hartsville teen ruled a homicide, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The shooting death of a Hartsville teenager has been ruled a homicide, Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said Thursday.
Caleb James, 18, was killed in a shooting on White Sand Circle around 10 p.m. on May 13.
After investigating for nearly a month, the coroner determined James was shot by another person.
Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
