Investigators arrest three suspects in connection to mass shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police have arrested three suspects in connection to a mass shooting that killed a 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith and injured 14 others.
On Thursday afternoon, police officers with assistance from US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Tye Robinson Jr. He is facing one count of manslaughter, 12 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of possession of firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
He was arrested around 4 p.m. on Thursday
Earlier this afternoon, authorities announced the arrest of 21-year-old Tyquan Denard Cooper and 20-year-old Manqual Laval Horlbeck who are facing the same charges. Both were arrested Thursday morning.
The May 22 shooting killed Smith and injured 14 other people in the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive at what police described as an “unauthorized concert.” Authorities released the following video on the arrest of Cooper and Horlbeck.
During a press conference on Thursday, NCPD officials said the shooting involved two groups of people, which detectives characterized as gangs, who saw each other at the gathering and began shooting at each other and not caring who was in between them.
“They were so worried about themselves. They don’t know how to conduct themselves out in public, that’s fine. They need to stay home, but we’re going to keep them home now,” said Deputy Chief Ken Hagge.
Hagge said he expects there to be more arrests as the investigation continues.
“I’m not going to say how many, but there’s going to be more held accountable for this,” Hagge said.
Authorities said during the investigation so far they have talked to hundreds of witnesses, looked at videos and evidence from cell phones to shell casings. Police also made a statement regarding the charges the suspects face, calling them “unorthodox charges.”
“Manslaughter is murder folks. We can only use the tools we have in our toolbox, and we can only charge what we can prove, and manslaughter is where we feel comfortable coming forward today on those charges,” Hagge said.
North Charleston police officials said people and neighborhoods were “sick and tired” of the violence, and reported that many citizens have come forward to give tips and information in the case.
Ronjanae Smith died at an area hospital the morning after the shooting. The 14 others injured during the incident, which investigators say began with some sort of fight near the stage, have since been released from the hospital.
At a news conference the day after the shooting, Burgess criticized how the event was organized, saying law enforcement was not informed it had even been planned.
“If we would have, we probably would have been able to save lives,” he said.
