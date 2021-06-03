North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Music on Main’ concert series starts Thursday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular weekly event along the Grand Strand is back!
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Music on Main’ concert series kicks off on Thursday with Jim Quick and Coastline (Variety).
Featuring a different band each week, the free concerts will occur each Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Horseshoe on Main Street through October.
To accommodate golf cart parking, Main Street is closed to through traffic on concert days 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Ocean Boulevard to McMillan Real Estate.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. Face coverings are recommended.
For more information on the Music on Main lineup and the city’s Sounds of Summer concert series, click here.
