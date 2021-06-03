Nine student-athletes from Socastee sign on Thursday

By Gabe McDonald | June 3, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 6:40 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nine student-athletes at Socastee High School signed on the dotted line on Thursday afternoon to continue their academic and athletic endeavors at the collegiate level. Below are their names, sports, and schools that they will attend. Congratulations to this group of Braves!

Baseball

Caid Byrd – Clemson

Baseball/Football

Trey Rockey – Minnesota Morris

Football

Matt Glenn – Maryville College

Basketball

Mike Herrin – Spartanburg Methodist

Mariah Lienbach – Converse College

Sade Quashie – Converse College

Aubrey Semprivevo – Converse College

Softball

Jay Wrightsman – Coastal Carolina

Shelby Phillips – Florence-Darlington Tech

