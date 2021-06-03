Nine student-athletes from Socastee sign on Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nine student-athletes at Socastee High School signed on the dotted line on Thursday afternoon to continue their academic and athletic endeavors at the collegiate level. Below are their names, sports, and schools that they will attend. Congratulations to this group of Braves!
Baseball
Caid Byrd – Clemson
Baseball/Football
Trey Rockey – Minnesota Morris
Football
Matt Glenn – Maryville College
Basketball
Mike Herrin – Spartanburg Methodist
Mariah Lienbach – Converse College
Sade Quashie – Converse College
Aubrey Semprivevo – Converse College
Softball
Jay Wrightsman – Coastal Carolina
Shelby Phillips – Florence-Darlington Tech
