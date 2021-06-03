Man accused of ambushing, killing 2 Florence Co. officers, injuring 5 others appears for hearing

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A hearing was held Thursday for the man accused of killing two law enforcement officers in Florence County.
Florence County Solicitor Ed Clements said during a hearing for defendant Fred Hopkins, that lasted about 90 minutes, a couple of motions were heard. Due to a gag order in the case, he would not say what the motions were for.
Online records show a “motion for evidentiary hearing” and “motion/other” were filed May 19, in Hopkins’ case.
Hopkins is accused of ambushing officers at his home on Oct. 3, 2018, in the Vintage Place subdivision. They were serving a search warrant on his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner died a few weeks later from her injuries.
The state is seeking the death penalty in the case. Hopkins is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2019. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
