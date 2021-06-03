Horry County Schools offering free summer meals

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Free meals will be made available for Horry County students this summer.
Part of 2021 HCS Summer Feeding Program, the meals will be provided at 17 school sites, according to a press release from the school district.
Officials say all children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals as a part of the program.
Families should visit their home school, if applicable, or the closest school listed below. Curbside meal pick-ups will be available daily, Monday through Thursday, during the dates and times listed below, the release stated.
The school district is asking families to call the school’s cafeteria (listed below) and they will bring the meals to your vehicle.
Elementary Schools - Serving June 24 to July 28:
- Aynor Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 488-7084
- Burgess Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 650-0439
- Carolina Forest Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 903-7147
- Conway Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 488-0702
- Myrtle Beach Primary - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 839-7175
- Socastee Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 650-3144
- Waterway Elementary - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 399-2211
Middle Schools - Serving June 23 to July 22
- Conway Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 488-0307
- Loris Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 756-0912
- Ocean Bay Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 903-8437
- Socastee Middle - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 650-3144
- Ten Oaks Middle (thru 7/1) - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 422-8973
- SOAR Academy - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 488-7513
High Schools - Serving June 21 to July 29
- Carolina Forest High - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 903-7523
- Conway High - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 488-0692
- Loris High - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 390-6806
- Myrtle Beach High - 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. (843) 445-2042
- North Myrtle Beach High - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 399-6958
- Socastee High - 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. (843) 293-6488
