Horry County Council approves use of hospitality fees for Highway 31 interchange

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council just approved a plan to transfer money from their now available hospitality fee fund to go towards an extension of Augusta Plantation Drive to Revolutionary War Way and Highway 31.
In total, county council approved the use of over $23 million in hospitality fee funds for a few major projects, including improvements to parking in Garden City Beach and adding a boardwalk to the Little River waterfront.
The plan to extend Augusta Plantation Drive, meanwhile, would include an interchange off Highway 31. Officials said the interchange would ease traffic from the ever-congested Highway 501.
It’s a big priority for county leaders, going so far as to ask Sen. Lindsey Graham to step in and help get some federal dollars for the project.
The council is also directing money away from other priorities like more fire pumpers and a police firing range to make it happen.
But for Robert Cunningham, whose house backs up to Augusta Plantation Drive, he said he is not so sure he’s on board with the idea.
“Plow through that all the way to Carolina Forest, it’s going to double or triple the amount of traffic through there,” he said.
Cunningham says he’d rather see them widen River Oaks Drive rather than start something new.
“I understand they need to improve infrastructure here because there’s so much population growth going on, but it needs to be thought out and planned a little better,” he said.
SCDOT says they haven’t received any official information from Horry County about the plans.
Meanwhile, county officials say because they already have rights to the land and a conceptual plan is in place, it should move quicker than other road projects.
