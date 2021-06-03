Horry County budget proposal would create 153 new jobs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Within the next few months, “Now Hiring” may become a popular phrase on the Grand Strand, as Horry County’s proposed budget would create 153 new jobs.
“What’s amazing is what we’ve been able to do with the little amount. We don’t have enough employees per capita for the people that live here,” said Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner.
Around this time of year, Gardner and his fellow council members approve the county’s budget.
Over the past decade, the budget has allowed for an average of 23 new positions in the county per year.
This year’s budget would add 153 new positions, about six times the typical rate.
“We have a thousand people moving here every month,” said Gardner. “We’re going to need those people to provide those services. The more people, the more services, you got to have more people to do that.”
The county’s projections show they are currently understaffed by 376 people, and will need to hire 90 to 100 people every year to keep up with the growth.
Funding for all of these new positions will come out of the taxpayer’s pocket.
This year’s budget calls for at least a 3-mil increase because of all the new jobs, which would increase property taxes.
Gardner thinks it will only be a matter of time for the county to fill those positions if the budget is approved.
“People are looking for these jobs,” said Gardner. “We have people applying every day. Horry County is back to where it used to be, with it being the place to go. People are waiting in line to work here, we just have to be able to pay them, hire them and get it going.”
The county council approved a second reading of that budget with the 153 new positions during a meeting Tuesday night.
In two weeks, they’ll take a third and final vote on that budget.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.