Four years later, cause of Lumberton women’s deaths remain a mystery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police are still asking people to come forward if they know anything about the mysterious deaths of three women in 2017.
Thursday marks four years since authorities found Megan Oxendine’s body outside a home in Lumberton.
Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones were found earlier on April 18, 2017 just a few blocks away from each other.
No arrests have been made in the unsolved case.
Earlier this year, the FBI and Lumberton police announced a $40,000 reward for information bringing the case to a close.
