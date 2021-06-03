Florence police identify suspect accused of fatally shooting mother

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have named the man accused of fatally shooting his mother in Florence.
Florence Police Capt. Robert Drulis identified the suspect as 25-year-old Eric Timmons Jr. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges stem from a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 46-year-old Valerie Baccus.
Timmons Jr. was arrested a few hours after the shooting in Sanford, N.C.
Authorities said Baccus was the suspect’s mother.
Timmons Jr. will be transported back to Florence once extradition proceedings are completed, Drulis said.
A specific date has yet to be determined.
