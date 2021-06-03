Florence leaders react to QVC fulfillment center's $27.5 million expansion

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - QVC is investing almost $27.5 million dollars to expand its Florence County fulfillment center creating 360 new jobs.
Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said an investment of this size will not only benefit Florence County, but it’ll have an impact on the entire area.
“You like to see these things not so much just for the obvious for the employees and the investment,” he said. “But when a company does this, it affects every sector of our business.”
Miller also says new jobs mean more people filling retail stores and restaurants.
He hopes QVC’s commitment to the Pee Dee shows other industries just how much this area has to offer.
“When they make that kind of $27-28 million, that’s a commitment to the community,” said Miller. “That’s a good faith confidence-building thing for other industries to look at too.”
Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock was elated to hear about the QVC expansion, saying companies like it are attracted to the local workforce and location.
“We’re never going to have an ocean, but we have I-95 and I-20,” he said. “We’ve got beachfront property for logistics industries for that direct fulfillment for people buying online and getting it to their front door the next day.”
Braddock also says he’s thankful to all of the business, state, and county leaders who helped make this expansion possible.
Like Miller, he hopes other industries will join QVC in the future.
“We want you, we need you, we’re here for you and we’ve got people who can fill these jobs and I’m just excited to see Florence get a win,” said Braddock.
The fulfillment center is currently hiring.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.