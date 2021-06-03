FIRST ALERT: Shower and storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High humidity will remain in place through the weekend with the chance of more beneficial rainfall at times.
Tropical humidity continues to stream into the Carolinas and will continue to support off and on showers and storms.
Rainfall totals have reached as high as 4 to 5 inches across inland sections of Horry County while much of the Grand Strand has only seen a tenth of an inch of rain or less.
Tonight will feature warm and muggy weather with the risk of a few showers at times especially after midnight. Temperatures will only drop to around 70.
Friday will see another good chance of showers and storms at times, but with plenty of breaks in between. The highest chance of rain will occur through the first half of the day across the beaches and then once again shift inland during the afternoon. A few areas of heavy rain will be possible. Temperatures will climb to around 80.
The weekend will see rain chances continue, although slightly lower. The risk of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday will be 40% with most of the activity focused in the afternoon and evening. There will be enough sunshine between the scattered downpours to push temperatures into the lower 80s.
