FIRST ALERT: Increasing showers and storms to end the week

FIRST ALERT: Increasing showers and storms to end the week
Rain totals will only climb through the rest of the week. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | June 3, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:03 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It is muggy and and warm as you head out the door this morning. The moisture flowing in from the south is not only making it feel miserable but will provide for the increasing rain chances today and through the start of the weekend.

Another round of showers and storms continues today with the best chances on the beaches early on.
Another round of showers and storms continues today with the best chances on the beaches early on. (Source: WMBF)

Isolated showers and storms will turn into scattered chances as rain is likely off and on throughout the day. Very similar to Wednesday, there will be winners and losers when it comes to the rainfall totals by the end of the day. The best risk of downpours across the beaches will arrive through the first half of the day. The chances will be highest through the afternoon and evening hours inland as the sea breeze moves through Horry County. Temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon.

Friday morning will bring one round of showers and storms to the area. Another round will arrive late on Friday.
Friday morning will bring one round of showers and storms to the area. Another round will arrive late on Friday. (Source: WMBF)

An approaching cold front will bring two rounds of rainfall to the area with one round of showers and storms early on. Models continue to hint at a wet morning commute Friday, especially on the beaches with widespread showers and storms.

Friday afternoon will be another line of showers and storms throughout the day.
Friday afternoon will be another line of showers and storms throughout the day. (Source: WMBF)

As of right now, Friday looks to feature the best chance for beneficial rain with a second round of showers and storms developing through the middle of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Friday will once again climb into the lower 80s.

Sunshine works back into the forecast with a rain chance turning more scattered/isolated.
Sunshine works back into the forecast with a rain chance turning more scattered/isolated. (Source: WMBF)

Humidity levels will drop slightly over the weekend and result in lower rain chances. A few scattered showers and storms will still be possible, mainly later in the day with a few heavy downpours at times. The rain chance will be at 40% on Saturday and then just a stray shower or storm on Sunday with a 20% chance. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend and into next week.

Rainfall totals range from 1-2" with some spots lucky to get 2 plus inches of rain.
Rainfall totals range from 1-2" with some spots lucky to get 2 plus inches of rain. (Source: WMBF)

Rainfall over the next five days could be beneficial to the ongoing drought across the area. Rainfall totals from now through the weekend still come out to 1-2 inches. This would be a big win for us.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.