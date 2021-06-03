FIRST ALERT: Increasing showers and storms to end the week

Isolated showers and storms will turn into scattered chances as rain is likely off and on throughout the day. Very similar to Wednesday, there will be winners and losers when it comes to the rainfall totals by the end of the day. The best risk of downpours across the beaches will arrive through the first half of the day. The chances will be highest through the afternoon and evening hours inland as the sea breeze moves through Horry County. Temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon.