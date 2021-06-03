FIRST ALERT: Increasing showers and storms to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It is muggy and and warm as you head out the door this morning. The moisture flowing in from the south is not only making it feel miserable but will provide for the increasing rain chances today and through the start of the weekend.
Isolated showers and storms will turn into scattered chances as rain is likely off and on throughout the day. Very similar to Wednesday, there will be winners and losers when it comes to the rainfall totals by the end of the day. The best risk of downpours across the beaches will arrive through the first half of the day. The chances will be highest through the afternoon and evening hours inland as the sea breeze moves through Horry County. Temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon.
An approaching cold front will bring two rounds of rainfall to the area with one round of showers and storms early on. Models continue to hint at a wet morning commute Friday, especially on the beaches with widespread showers and storms.
As of right now, Friday looks to feature the best chance for beneficial rain with a second round of showers and storms developing through the middle of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Friday will once again climb into the lower 80s.
Humidity levels will drop slightly over the weekend and result in lower rain chances. A few scattered showers and storms will still be possible, mainly later in the day with a few heavy downpours at times. The rain chance will be at 40% on Saturday and then just a stray shower or storm on Sunday with a 20% chance. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the weekend and into next week.
Rainfall over the next five days could be beneficial to the ongoing drought across the area. Rainfall totals from now through the weekend still come out to 1-2 inches. This would be a big win for us.
