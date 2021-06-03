FIRST ALERT: Colorado State updates 2021 hurricane season outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Researchers from Colorado State University have updated their forecast for the 2021 hurricane season. This is a normal update that is performed every single year as more data becomes available to the researchers and meteorologists.
The new update still calls for an above average hurricane season in terms of the total number of storms. The forecast calls for 18 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.
That is an increase from the initial forecast released in early April which called for 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.
An average hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms. Six of those typically become hurricanes and of those, three typically become major hurricanes, category 3 or higher.
In addition to the number of named storms, researchers have also issued outlooks for the risk of hurricane landfalls in coastal areas of the US. The forecast also calls for a higher than average chance of landfall in South and North Carolina.
Ana has already formed this year in the Atlantic but posed no threat to the United States. Our next named storm would be Bill
The U.S. hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 with a peak on September 10.
