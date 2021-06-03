DHEC, S.C. breweries team up for ‘Shot and a Chaser’ vaccine campaign

“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, said. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”