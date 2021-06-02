Wonders Theatre in Myrtle Beach reopens in new location Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wonders Theatre at Broadway at the Beach reopens Friday for the first time since 2019.
They didn’t open during the pandemic, but they’re reopening at a new location with new shows.
Charles Bach, owner of Wonders Theatre, said 2020 was difficult both financially and professionally, but they used the year for planning.
Bach is bringing three shows to the Grand Strand; the first kicks off June 4.
In order to make things work with staffing shortages happening everywhere, Bach called entertainers he knows from around the country to help.
“The cruise ships weren’t able to sail and they are still having a difficult time sailing again so I called my friends. A lot of them work on the cruise lines,” Bach said. “I said ‘We’re going to staffing shortages because everyone in Myrtle Beach is trying to find employees right now. Would you be willing to come out for a little contract?’ They said absolutely. They can’t go on a ship, so why not hang out with me right here in Myrtle Beach?”
One of the shows is put on by eight-time Guinness World Record holder Neils Duinker. The show is called ‘Catch This! Comedy Variety Show’.
Find tickets by clicking here, calling (843) 286-5003 or visiting the box office at 1320 Celebrity Circle, No. 191.
