Wonders Theatre in Myrtle Beach reopens in new location Friday

“The cruise ships weren’t able to sail and they are still having a difficult time sailing again so I called my friends. A lot of them work on the cruise lines,” Bach said. “I said ‘We’re going to staffing shortages because everyone in Myrtle Beach is trying to find employees right now. Would you be willing to come out for a little contract?’ They said absolutely. They can’t go on a ship, so why not hang out with me right here in Myrtle Beach?”