Suspect in deadly Conway Waffle House shooting out of jail, released to home detention

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Conway Waffle House is out of jail.
Chancey Hickman, 23, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 34-year-old Branden Harshaw.
A bond hearing was held Wednesday morning where the judge set a $50,000 bond for Hickman.
Jail records show that 23-year-old Chancey Hickman is now “out to home detention.”
According to an arrest warrant, Hickman was asked to leave the Waffle House on Highway 501 and El Bethel Road but refused, which led to a fight with the victim.
During the fight, Hickman shot Harshaw “in a sudden heat of passion without legal provocation,” the arrest warrant states.
Harshaw was taken to the hospital where he died an hour later.
WMBF News spoke with several people at the Waffle House on Tuesday who knew Harshaw. One person described him as a great guy.
A make-shift memorial was set up outside of the Waffle House in honor of Harshaw.
