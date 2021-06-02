South Carolina’s Bryant, Couisnard withdraw from NBA Draft

Couisnard averaged 10.1 points per game last season, and led the Gamecocks with 3.2 assists on the year. The East Chicago, Ill., native had eight double-figure scoring games in 2020-21, and had 10 games dishing out three or more assists. Couisnard scored a season high 23 points in a Carolina road win at Georgia, and he hit a career best six 3s in the home win over Texas A&M last January.