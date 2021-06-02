Sonshine Recovery Ministries and Help To Overcome present Parousia in the Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Parousia in the Park is happening Saturday, June 5th from 9am-6pm at Chapin Park.
Sonshine Ministries teamed up with Help To Overcome (H2O) to put on this event to help the homeless and the veterans. Anyone from the community can come, enjoy some food, listen to music and hear the word of God.
Sonshine Recovery Ministries and H2O help people that are overcoming addiction and share the word of God with them.
