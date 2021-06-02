Robeson County deputies investigate after woman found fatally shot in vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Robeson County.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to reports of a person shot at the intersection of Elrod Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Alena Hull, 34, of Pembroke, was found fatally shot inside her vehicle when deputies arrived at the scene, authorities said.
The sheriff office’s homicide and criminal investigation divisions are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
