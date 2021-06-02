Police called to second Wednesday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in Florence are investigating a second Wednesday morning shooting.
According to Florence Police Capt. Robert Drulis, the shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. on Chase Street.
One victim showed up at an area hospital saying they had been shot on Chase Street, Drulis said.
No other information was immediately available.
The incident comes hours after a deadly shooting that happened on West Cheves Street within the city limits.
