Over 350 new jobs coming to Florence Co. as QVC expands operations with $27.5 million investment

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New jobs are coming to Florence County as QVC expands their fulfillment center with a multi-million dollar investment.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced Wednesday the $27.5 million investment is expected to create about 360 new jobs.
Operating in the Palmetto State since 2007, QVC is a leader in video retail across broadcast, streaming, web, mobile and social platforms.
“QVC’s expansion shows that South Carolina has all the right ingredients for businesses to thrive. We congratulate QVC on their expansion and look forward to their continued success in our state,” McMaster said.
Officials say the new jobs are day-shift positions with responsibility for a wide range of return functions, including unloading, receiving, stowing, processing, problem-solving and cycle counting.
The Florence County fulfillment center also recruits for other positions, as needed.
Interested applicants should visit the company’s website here.
