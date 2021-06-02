One dead after vehicle strikes tree in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead after an early-morning crash Wednesday in Darlington County, troopers said.
According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Kellybelle Road near Kellytown Road.
A 2013 Buick was traveling west when the driver ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree, Tidwell said.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.
The name of the driver is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.
