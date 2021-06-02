North Myrtle Beach husband, wife die in murder-suicide, Ga. authorities say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday’s fatal shooting of a woman at an Augusta hotel was a murder-suicide, according to authorities.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday that the name of the victim who was shot at the Wood Spring Suites on Monday is Nancy Sigrit Thompson, 33, from North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m.
Her husband, Andrew Thompson, 35, from North Myrtle Beach, died Wednesday at Augusta University Medical Center at 12:15 p.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bowen said.
He was transported from the Wood Springs Suite on Riverwatch Parkway on Monday after shooting Thompson and then shooting himself.
The case was one of two local murder-suicides this week.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.