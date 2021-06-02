Multiple units damaged after four-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are investigating what sparked a four-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach.
Firefighters were called to a blaze in the 9000 block of Shore Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials say one building – containing 15 units – sustained “significant damage.” At least six units received fire damage and several others with smoke and water damage.
According to HCFR, five adults are displaced and are being offered assistance from the Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
Initially a second-alarm fire, the blaze was upgraded to a four-alarm fire, the first in HCFR history, department spokesperson Tony Casey said.
Shore Drive will be closed to traffic for an extended amount of time Wednesday as first responders remain on scene.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Calabash Fire Department and Brunswick County Fire Department assisted on scene.
