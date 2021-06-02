Man accused of beating woman to death in Florence County home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspicious death turned into a murder investigation in Florence County.
The sheriff’s office first responded on May 21 to Pine Court Circle where they found a woman’s body and confirmed that the death was suspicious.
The victim was identified as Katlyn Schippnick.
On Wednesday, investigators arrested and charged 46-year-old Derrick Brunson with murder in Schippnick’s death.
They said he beat the victim about her body over a period of time which resulted in internal bleeding and then ultimately her death.
Brunson is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
