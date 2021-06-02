If you’re heading to CCMF, DHEC urges you to get vaccinated

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - DHEC leaders are urging anyone attending Carolina Country Music Fest to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
During a media briefing Wednesday, Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly with DHEC was asked about her thoughts on mass gatherings outdoors like CCMF.
“I can’t stress it more strongly,” Kelly said. “The safest way to attend big outdoor gatherings is with vaccine onboard.”
Kelly said if anyone going to CCMF is not vaccinated, they should take precautions.
“Masks do still work, so masks, keeping your physical distance from non-household members,” Kelly said. “Remember that outdoors is better than indoors, but even outdoors can bring some risk if it’s a crowded setting.”
CCMF will be held in downtown Myrtle Beach June 10-13.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.