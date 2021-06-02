Horry County police continues to see increases in call volume

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police continues to see more calls to respond for service.
On Wednesday, the Horry County Police Department posted a breakdown of their call volume for the month of May.
According to the HCPD, officers responded to 13,270 calls for service this past month. That’s up from 11,869 in May 2020 and 12,014 in May of 2019.
Officers said the highest call volumes were seen in the south precinct and north precinct, together accounting for more than 68% of the county’s calls for the month, according to department data.
HCPD officials said spring events and holiday weekends contributed to the increase.
