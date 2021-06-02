Four injured in George Bishop Pkwy. crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on George Bishop Parkway.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened around 1:15 p.m.
Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of the crews working the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
