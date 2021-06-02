FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers and storms return, increasing humidity

FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers and storms return, increasing humidity
Scattered showers and storms return today with pop up chances starting late this morning. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | June 2, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 4:19 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much-needed rain will work back into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee throughout the rest of the week with off and on showers and storms. There will be some winners with heavier amounts of rain and there will be some losers with lower rainfall totals but everyone should see rain by the time the weekend arrives with daily rain chances beginning today.

Scattered showers & storms return today with daily rain chances through the rest of the week.
Scattered showers & storms return today with daily rain chances through the rest of the week. (Source: WMBF)

The first surge of real summer-like humidity is here and will continue through the weekend. It will be warm and humid as those daily rain chances begin today. Highs will reach the lower 80s today under mostly cloudy skies. The best rain chance for the beaches will be early today before the showers and storms start to push further inland this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms.
Highs will climb into the lower 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms. (Source: WMBF)

Rain chances will remain at 40% on Thursday with scattered showers and storms at times. There will be plenty of breaks in between but there will still be plenty of clouds and muggy conditions with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

Highs will remain near normal for this time of year with the best rain chance happening on Friday before clearing out for the weekend.
Highs will remain near normal for this time of year with the best rain chance happening on Friday before clearing out for the weekend. (Source: WMBF)

Our rain chance will be at it’s highest on Friday when a weak cold front will move toward the area. That cold front will bring showers and storms through the Pee Dee and into the Grand Strand. Coverage will be slightly better than what we see today and tomorrow, giving us the best chance to see a soaking rain for the area. Regardless of the forecast, don’t cancel plans. It’s still a day with scattered showers and storms and a few times of breaks in the rain chances.

Rain chances will return back to scattered by Saturday and even drop down into the isolated category on Sunday with sunshine starting to become more common for any weekend plans. It’s still humid for those plans as well.

Rain will add up to 1-2" from the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand when all is said and done by this weekend.
Rain will add up to 1-2" from the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand when all is said and done by this weekend. (Source: WMBF)

Rainfall over the next 5 days could be beneficial to the ongoing drought across the area. Average rainfall will total 1 to 2 inches through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.