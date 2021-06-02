FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers and storms return, increasing humidity

Our rain chance will be at it’s highest on Friday when a weak cold front will move toward the area. That cold front will bring showers and storms through the Pee Dee and into the Grand Strand. Coverage will be slightly better than what we see today and tomorrow, giving us the best chance to see a soaking rain for the area. Regardless of the forecast, don’t cancel plans. It’s still a day with scattered showers and storms and a few times of breaks in the rain chances.