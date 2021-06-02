FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers and storms return, increasing humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much-needed rain will work back into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee throughout the rest of the week with off and on showers and storms. There will be some winners with heavier amounts of rain and there will be some losers with lower rainfall totals but everyone should see rain by the time the weekend arrives with daily rain chances beginning today.
The first surge of real summer-like humidity is here and will continue through the weekend. It will be warm and humid as those daily rain chances begin today. Highs will reach the lower 80s today under mostly cloudy skies. The best rain chance for the beaches will be early today before the showers and storms start to push further inland this afternoon.
Rain chances will remain at 40% on Thursday with scattered showers and storms at times. There will be plenty of breaks in between but there will still be plenty of clouds and muggy conditions with highs climbing into the lower 80s.
Our rain chance will be at it’s highest on Friday when a weak cold front will move toward the area. That cold front will bring showers and storms through the Pee Dee and into the Grand Strand. Coverage will be slightly better than what we see today and tomorrow, giving us the best chance to see a soaking rain for the area. Regardless of the forecast, don’t cancel plans. It’s still a day with scattered showers and storms and a few times of breaks in the rain chances.
Rain chances will return back to scattered by Saturday and even drop down into the isolated category on Sunday with sunshine starting to become more common for any weekend plans. It’s still humid for those plans as well.
Rainfall over the next 5 days could be beneficial to the ongoing drought across the area. Average rainfall will total 1 to 2 inches through the weekend.
