FIRST ALERT: Know you evacuation zone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is set up into three evacuation zones in the event of evacuations ahead of a hurricane.
To prevent mass backups and confusion, the Grand Strand has been broken down into three evacuation zones. Zone A will be evacuated first based on storm strength and forecast storm surge. A more powerful storm would include the evacuation of zones A and B. And finally, in the worst case scenario, zones A, B and C would be evacuated in the event of a potentially major and catastrophic hurricane.
Evacuation areas for Zone A include all areas east of Kings Highway and all areas east of U.S. 17 Bypass north to the state line. Zone A also includes all flood-prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.
Evacuation areas for Zone B include areas south of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive, Longwood Plantation and Blackmoor to the Waccamaw River.
Evacuation areas for Zone C include areas between Highway 701 and Highway 544. It also includes areas south of Browns Chapel Avenue and Highway 814 and all areas east of Highway 31 to Highway 90.
Now is the time to familiarize yourself with which zone you live in to avoid last-minute confusion in the event evacuation orders are issued.
If you do not live in an evacuation zone and do not live in a mobile home, it is strongly recommended that you do not evacuate and prepare to ride out a hurricane at home. Needlessly evacuating puts a strain on resources and leads to additional traffic for evacuees.
