Despite openings, recent grads trying to wait for jobs related to their degree

“I just need a month, you know, and that’s really hard to try to find,” recent Allen University graduate Alonzo Jullian said. Julian said he struggled with gig work like DoorDash and isn’t sure how to approach getting a job when he starts school again in August. He said he doesn’t want to lie about his future plans but knows that after applying, interviewing, and training he will only be helpful to a business for a couple of weeks.