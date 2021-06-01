Warrants: Longs shooting suspect fired multiple shots into parked vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants provide new details on a shooting in Longs that sent one person to the hospital.
Cedric Bellamy was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers were called to the shooting around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Freemont Road.
Arrest warrants for Bellamy show that he shot at three people inside of a parked car.
The warrants also state that one victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
Witness statements helped to identify the suspect, according to the warrants.
Bellamy is being held with no bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
