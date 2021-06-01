Warrant: Employee at Loris assisted living facility pushed elderly woman

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – An employee of an assisted living facility in Loris was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pushing an elderly woman, authorities said.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center 55-year-old Carllease Bellamy, of Loris, was booked late Sunday night on a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
She was released May 31 on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.
A warrant from the Horry County Police Department, states Bellamy, while working as a paid employee of an assisted living facility on Watson Heritage Road in Loris, did push the victim, causing her to stumble and fall on the ground around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
The incident was captured on the facility’s video system, the arrest warrant states.
