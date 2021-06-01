Two injured in crash on Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the crash in the 5000 block of Highway 90 at 6:54 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A photo from the scene shows one of the vehicles in a wooded area.
Officials said “extrication operations” were needed, and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The public is asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
