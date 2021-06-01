Traffic slowed on Highway 17 Bypass near Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heavy traffic is being reported Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Farrow Parkway.
South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras show vehicles are backed up coming over the bridge. Three lanes are merged down to two lanes.
Two South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles are parked near the center median, however troopers have not reported any crashes in that area Tuesday.
WMBF News has reached out to SCHP for more information about the traffic backup.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.