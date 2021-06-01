TRAFFIC ALERT: Structure fire blocks all lanes along Highway 90 in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire has forced Horry County Fire Rescue crews to block all lanes on parts of Highway 90 in Longs.
Crews were called around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8000 block of Highway 90.
They said an outdoor fire caused some minor damage to the structure in the area.
No one was reportedly hurt in the fire.
But it has caused crews to block the two-lane road while they clear the scene. They’re asking drivers to find alternate route to avoid delays and for the safety of first responders.
The fire will be under investigation.
