Public hearing set for controversial plan to bring Tidelands Health hospital to Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A controversial rezoning request to bring a Tidelands Health hospital to the Socastee area is on the Horry County Council agenda Tuesday night.
The hospital system is requesting to rezone about 82 acres off Highway 707 and Highway 31.
The rezoning request faces a second reading Tuesday night, which also means the public will be able to give their input on the plans.
Back in April, nearly 100 people attended a community meeting to raise concerns about the hospital being built there.
Some said they’re not opposed to having a hospital in the area but wanted to know how Tidelands Health would address possible flooding issues.
Tidelands Health CEO Bruce Bailey said all water property will be managed in compliance with local and state guidelines. He also said Tidelands Health will include a system of retention ponds and piping to control the release of water through the Highway 707 drainage system.
The first reading of the rezoning request was placed under the consent agenda during the last Horry County Council meeting two weeks ago. Items under the consent agenda are swiftly passed unless a councilmember makes a motion to take the item off the list.
Before the council voted to pass all items under the consent agenda, Councilman Harold Worley put it on the record that he is not in favor of the ordinance to rezone the area for the Tidelands Health hospital. But added that he was not going to take it off the consent agenda because he wants it to move to a second reading which is when people are allowed to give input on the project.
WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox will be inside the Horry County Council meeting and will have updates on the public hearing and the vote on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
