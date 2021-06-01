Proposed state-of-the-art CMC facility in Carolina Forest on Horry County Council agenda

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A development agreement between Conway Medical Center and Horry County will be discussed during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The development agreement is over a state-of-the-art, 50-bed facility that CMC wants to build on International Drive in the Carolina Forest area.
The agreement will go through its first reading during Tuesday’s meeting.
CMC needs the county to rezone 353 acres of land in order to build the $160.8 million hospital.
In exchange for approving the rezoning, CMC has offered to convey some of the property to the county, according to our news partner My Horry News.
The plans for the hospital have been changed a couple of times.
The original plans for the hospital were opposed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources due to its proximity to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. As a result, CMC changed the plans to move the hospital more to the southeast, and closer to several homes in The Farm neighborhood.
But then people in the neighborhood raised concerns about medical offices right next to their neighborhood.
During a town hall meeting in May, CMC leaders agreed to consider changing their proposed development agreement to place additional space between The Farm and any medical offices that are built on the property.
The facility will have 50 hospital beds, including eight labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, six ICU beds, three operating rooms and a six-bay infusion center. The beds will be transferred from CMC’s current 210-bed facility at its main campus.
The new hospital will also help to create 250 jobs.
The development agreement must go through three readings. If the agreement is approved by county leaders, CMC expects construction on the new facility to last for three years.
