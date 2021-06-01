Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Robeson Co. man accused in attempted shooting, robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted in connection to an attempted shooting and robbery early Tuesday morning in St. Pauls.
The incident happened at the BP Happy Mart #3 around 4:10 a.m., according to the St. Pauls Police Department.
Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Anthony Carl Gooch, was last seen driving a gray Nissan Altima pictured above. The vehicle reportedly has black wheels.
Warrants have issued for attempted robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm within city limits.
According to authorities, Gooch should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Lt. Michael Seago or Det. Bradley Rountree with St. Pauls police at (910) 865-5155.
