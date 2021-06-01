Police arrest second person in connection to Timmonsville woman’s murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person has been arrested in a homicide case where a woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Florence County.
Schquitia Jackson, 25, of Florence, is charged with accessory after the fact of the felony in connection to Mary Brown’s death in May.
Johnny Love Jr., 31, has already been arrested in the case.
He’s accused of shooting Brown in an apparent robbery at a convenience store off TV Road. Investigators then said Love drove the victim in her vehicle to the woods near East Old Marion Highway where he tried to set the vehicle on fire.
Authorities said Jackson knowingly dropped off Love in the area of 2099 North Irby Street in order to remove the victim’s vehicle.
Jackson was arrested on Saturday. She was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.
