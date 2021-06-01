One injured in shooting at Conway Waffle House

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in Conway.
The incident happened at the restaurant on Highway 501 and El Bethel Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said.
One person was injured, according to authorities. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.
Long said one person has been detained in connection to the shooting. He added no charges have been filed at this time, as the case remains under investigation.
The two people involved are not employees of the Waffle House, according to authorities.
