June 1 SCHSL baseball, softball state championship recap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League baseball and softball state championships got underway on Tuesday night. Four local teams remain with a chance to bring home hardware. Each of tonight’s contests were the first games in a best of 3-game series.
BASEBALL
Lake View 11
Southside Christian 2 – Lake View leads series 1-0
Game 2: Thursday at Lake View – 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lugoff-Elgin 4
Darlington 3 – Lugoff-Elgin leads series 1-0
Game 2: Thursday at Darlington – 6:30 p.m.
Dillon 3
Seneca 2 – Dillon leads series 1-0
Game 2: Thursday at Seneca – 6 p.m.
Lake View 5
Dixie 3 – Lake View leads series 1-0
Game 2: Thursday at Lake View – 6 p.m.
