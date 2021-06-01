June 1 SCHSL baseball, softball state championship recap

The Dillon Lady Wildcats defeated Seneca, 3-2 in game one on Tuesday. (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | June 1, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 11:33 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League baseball and softball state championships got underway on Tuesday night. Four local teams remain with a chance to bring home hardware. Each of tonight’s contests were the first games in a best of 3-game series.

BASEBALL

Lake View 11

Southside Christian 2 – Lake View leads series 1-0

Game 2: Thursday at Lake View – 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lugoff-Elgin 4

Darlington 3 – Lugoff-Elgin leads series 1-0

Game 2: Thursday at Darlington – 6:30 p.m.

Dillon 3

Seneca 2 – Dillon leads series 1-0

Game 2: Thursday at Seneca – 6 p.m.

Lake View 5

Dixie 3 – Lake View leads series 1-0

Game 2: Thursday at Lake View – 6 p.m.

