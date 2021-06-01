‘It is a big deal’: Blood donation center urges people to donate to prevent shortage in Carolinas

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Blood Connection, one of our area’s largest blood centers, is in critical need of donors.
“What was happening last week was we were starting to get backorders for hospitals which means they put in an order, and we don’t have what they need, so we had to wait on it from a blood drive or blood center and that’s not a good place to be,” spokesperson Allie Van Dyke said.
Van Dyke said while they aren’t in a blood shortage yet, backorders are a good indicator a shortage is coming.
This time last year, The Blood Connection was reaching its daily goal for blood donors 84% of the time. Now it’s reaching its goal less than 50% of the time
“It just seems like there’s so many other things people can focus on and they’re choosing not to focus on this, but the fact of the matter is if people continue to do that we’re going to be in a blood shortage and people will be forced to listen,” Van Dyke said.
Van Dyke said they need help fast.
A blood shortage could force doctors into making life or death decisions with their patients.
“They will have to not do things like surgeries or traumas if they don’t have the supply, so it is a big deal,” Van Dyke said.
She added that the lack of donors is especially concerning since they tend to average fewer donors during the summer months.
After achieving record lows since February, they’re hoping to flip the script in June and July.
“We have had a terrible three months, and we’re hoping this will turn around and be unlike any year we’ve ever seen and this can be a record summer for us on the good side of things,” Van Dyke said.
