How to with Halley: Sailing with SC Maritime Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The South Carolina Maritime Museum in Georgetown, South Carolina is home to a sailing camp every summer. Here, kids can learn everything there is to know about setting sail.
It got us thinking, wouldn’t it be neat to showcase what it takes? If they can teach me, they can teach anyone!
Come along with us to learn the basics! To learn more about their summer programs, you can visit the website here.
