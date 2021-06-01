Horry County Council to discuss whether to send project list to Sen. Graham for federal funding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council will decide whether to submit a list of projects in need of federal funding to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, leaders will vote on if they should direct “the administrator to pursue a request for congressionally-directed funding of certain projects in Horry County.”
Graham asked the county to provide a list of infrastructure needs that were an immediate concern to the area.
The requests must be finalized and sent to Graham’s office by 5 p.m. Friday in order to be considered in the FY22 funding.
If councilmembers approve the resolution, this will be the finalized list of projects:
- Waccamaw and Pee Dee River Systems Flood Risk Management and Mitigation Study: A comprehensive hydrology study to fully analyze the regional river network and identify viable large-scale infrastructure projects that will mitigate future flood risks – estimated cost $3 million
- Augusta Plantation Interchange at SC 31: Improve traffic safety in busy, congested roadway areas by reducing congestion on Highway 501, the primary route through Horry County – estimated cost $75 million
- Carolina Bays Parkway Northern Extension: Roadway will serve as the first completed limited access perimeter travel route around the Grand Strand, with the possibility of tying into I-74 in North Carolina in the future – estimated cost $60 million
- I-73 Right of Way Acquisition: Connect a central part of the state’s tourism economy with interstate access to I-95, alleviating congestion and supporting a large volume of tourist traffic. The matching funds cost-share with SCDOT – estimated cost $15 million
- Southern Evacuation Lifeline (SELL): Purchase additional right of way for multi-lane roadway extending from the existing interchange of SC 22 and US 501 to US 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach. Improving evacuation access and removing congestion from US Highway 501 – estimated cost $150 million
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.