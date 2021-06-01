Grand Strand water parks to only open on weekends through June 18 due to staffing issues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Staffing shortages are impacting two Grand Strand attractions just as the summer tourism season gets underway.
In a letter posted on the Wild Water & Wheels and Myrtle Waves Facebook pages, company president Mark Lazarus said the water parks will only be open on weekends through June 18.
According to Lazarus, the parks rely heavily on area high school students and J1 visa students to remain fully staffed.
“COVID-19 has kept students in school longer than usual this year and has made it impossible to get J1-Visa Students,” the letter states. “While both of these things are completely out of our hands, we do respect and understand the decisions that have been made locally and nationally.”
The full letter can be read below:
The attractions are just the latest Grand Strand businesses to be impacted by staffing shortages in recent months.
Myrtle Beach city leaders have asked visitors to pack some patience as local restaurants and shops continue to deal with staffing woes.
Earlier in the spring, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce launched a series of promotional campaigns to target retirees, veterans, teachers, college students and high school students.
