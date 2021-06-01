Getting prepared for Hurricane season with Midatlantic Storm Protection

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the past 6 years, Midatlantic Storm Protection has been getting people ready for hurricane season along the Grand Strand.
With a variety of hurricane protection systems to fit any need, their goal is to make preparing your home for a big storm safe and easy.
We loved catching up with them on how to get your home ready and to learn about different programs to help you. Midaltantic Storm Protection is locally owned and operated. To learn more, you can visit their website here.
Come along with us!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.