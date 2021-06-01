Former Florence Co. deputy sentenced in illegal gambling case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty for his role in an illegal gambling operation.
According to court documents, Timothy Dane Keefe was indicted by a grand jury on charges of operation of an illegal gambling business, conspiracy to obstruct enforcement of state criminal law and obstruction of an official proceeding.
On April 5, Keefe pleaded guilty to operation of an illegal gambling business, while the other two counts of the indictment were dismissed, court records stated. He was sentenced to four years’ probation on May 11.
FCSO Maj. Mike Nunn confirmed that Keefe was at one time a sheriff’s deputy and that it was years ago.
Mark Fuleihan, a former FCSO lieutenant, also pleaded guilty back in April in connection with the illegal gambling operation. He has not yet been sentenced in the case.
